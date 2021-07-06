Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 177.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 382,408 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 2.62% of Jack in the Box worth $65,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth $3,949,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth $32,240,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,016,000 after buying an additional 12,088 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ JACK traded down $1.72 on Tuesday, hitting $109.53. 8,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,297. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.09. Jack in the Box Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.69 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.80.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.85%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total transaction of $152,661.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,808 shares in the company, valued at $7,732,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $63,666.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JACK shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

