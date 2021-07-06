Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 321.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 640,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488,272 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $67,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Chevron by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 175,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,356,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 92,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Argus increased their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.44.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.61. 274,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,356,756. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.46. The company has a market cap of $199.77 billion, a PE ratio of -25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Chevron’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

