Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Makes New $77.07 Million Investment in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 464,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,072,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Middleby by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 6,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in The Middleby by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after purchasing an additional 17,771 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Middleby by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in The Middleby by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 214,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,536,000 after purchasing an additional 101,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in The Middleby by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 363,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,286,000 after purchasing an additional 16,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MIDD. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CL King raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Middleby in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.22.

NASDAQ MIDD traded down $1.18 on Tuesday, reaching $172.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 1.73. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $70.50 and a 1 year high of $186.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $758.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.50 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 8.59%. The Middleby’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

