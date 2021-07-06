Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Purchases 36,195 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 915,838 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,195 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises 1.1% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $108,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.79. 52,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,338,741. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30. The firm has a market cap of $169.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

In other news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,241. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDT. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

