Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Purchases 60,974 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 449,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,974 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $49,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

PIPR stock traded down $2.82 on Tuesday, reaching $127.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,787. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.44. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $54.67 and a 12-month high of $135.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $1.01. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $431.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.08 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.96%.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

