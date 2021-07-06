Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 1,293.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,693 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Dollar General worth $70,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Dollar General by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DG traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.94. 31,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,226. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $225.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.39.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

