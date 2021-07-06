Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,368,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757,572 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 2.58% of Hostess Brands worth $48,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands during the first quarter worth about $83,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

In related news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $2,662,080.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TWNK traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $16.27. 11,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,922,268. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.73. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.63 and a 12-month high of $17.23.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $265.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWNK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hostess Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

