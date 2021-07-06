Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Trims Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,801,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 290,268 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 1.9% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Bank of America worth $185,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $53,635,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 346,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 87,569 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 19,196 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 761,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,445,000 after acquiring an additional 27,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 29,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded down $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.89. The stock had a trading volume of 791,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,018,760. The company has a market capitalization of $341.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.03.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

