Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.68.

Several brokerages recently commented on WCP. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Haywood Securities lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of TSE:WCP traded down C$0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,895,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,374. The stock has a market cap of C$4.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of C$2.10 and a 1 year high of C$6.82.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$471.65 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.0151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 126,083 shares in the company, valued at C$679,587.37. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,443,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$15,272,725. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $98,675.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

