Whiteheart 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $263,042.00 (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. Over the last week, Whiteheart has traded 12% higher against the dollar. Whiteheart has a market capitalization of $6.23 million and approximately $263,042.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Whiteheart coin can currently be purchased for $701.46 or 0.02043475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00045759 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.40 or 0.00135182 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.16 or 0.00166506 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,359.45 or 1.00094626 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $323.74 or 0.00943117 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

