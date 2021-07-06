Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Upgraded by AlphaValue to Reduce

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) to a reduce rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRWSY opened at $16.53 on Monday. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $1.0559 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s payout ratio is 162.16%.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

