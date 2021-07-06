Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,870 VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Get VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of VTIQ stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.