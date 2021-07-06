Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $33,000 Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,587.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $1,302,778,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,240,698,000 after buying an additional 1,179,665 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,134,979,000 after buying an additional 966,280 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,402,520,000 after buying an additional 879,184 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 199.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,185,000 after buying an additional 568,324 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN stock opened at $248.70 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.05.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,098.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

