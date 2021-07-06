Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $52,000 in Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BENEU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BENEU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Separately, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $26,000.

OTCMKTS:BENEU opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $11.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.62.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

