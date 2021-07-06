Wolverine Asset Management LLC Makes New $42,000 Investment in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $141.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 4.53. HEICO Co. has a 12-month low of $92.45 and a 12-month high of $148.95. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.28.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $466.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is an increase from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is 7.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. HEICO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.88.

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $66,530.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $130,895.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 901 shares in the company, valued at $120,589.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

