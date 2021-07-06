Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OTRA. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in OTR Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $8,280,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in OTR Acquisition by 26.7% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 303,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 64,023 shares during the period. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in OTR Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $3,090,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in OTR Acquisition by 65.6% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 269,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 106,576 shares during the period. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in OTR Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $2,575,000. Institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTRA opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03. OTR Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

OTR Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

