Wolverine Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:SNRHU)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:SNRHU) by 96.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,217 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at $10,290,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth about $3,087,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth about $2,573,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000.

Get Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

OTCMKTS:SNRHU opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $11.16.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNRHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:SNRHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.