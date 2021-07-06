Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Receives $87.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 26th.

In other Workiva news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total value of $2,402,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,043,503.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,874,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,701 shares in the company, valued at $38,316,931.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $12,200,095. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 379.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the first quarter worth $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the first quarter worth $79,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workiva by 28.6% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the first quarter worth $132,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $115.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.76. Workiva has a one year low of $51.44 and a one year high of $115.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.43 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

