World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.31.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WWE shares. Cfra lowered World Wrestling Entertainment to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

WWE stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,520. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $70.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.06.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.28. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 15.78%. The business had revenue of $263.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In related news, EVP Paul Levesque sold 37,115 shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $2,063,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 10,298 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 39,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 15,018 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,200,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,826,000 after buying an additional 199,981 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after buying an additional 8,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 359,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,257,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.