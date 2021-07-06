Wownero (WOW) Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. One Wownero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000586 BTC on popular exchanges. Wownero has a total market capitalization of $9.45 million and $20,378.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wownero has traded 27.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001951 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00045825 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00057186 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Wownero Profile

Wownero is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

