Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Receives $67.54 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.54.

Several research firms have issued reports on WH. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WH. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 152.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3,647.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WH stock opened at $74.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.25 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $78.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.14%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.