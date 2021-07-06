Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Receives $5.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.30.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities downgraded Xebec Adsorption to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Xebec Adsorption in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.60 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on Xebec Adsorption from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

OTCMKTS XEBEF traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $3.32. 279,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,367. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.58. Xebec Adsorption has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

