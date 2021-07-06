Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Position Increased by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 366,819 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,819 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP owned about 0.15% of Xilinx worth $45,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 30.0% during the first quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 13,015 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 33.3% during the first quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 45,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $5,568,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 10.7% during the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, SP Asset Management boosted its stake in Xilinx by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 26,849 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.90. The stock had a trading volume of 49,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,182. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.67. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.05 and a twelve month high of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.00. The firm has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

