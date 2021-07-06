XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and markets Smart electric vehicles principally in China. It also offers autonomous driving software system. XPeng Inc. is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Get XPeng alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of XPeng from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. XPeng currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.18.

XPeng stock opened at $43.74 on Friday. XPeng has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $74.49. The stock has a market cap of $34.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.76.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 616.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that XPeng will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,315,000 after acquiring an additional 27,687 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 2,497.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,828,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,912 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,372,000. 21.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XPeng (XPEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.