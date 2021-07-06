XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the stock.

XPEV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of XPeng from $50.00 to $50.30 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. VTB Capital upgraded shares of XPeng from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Nomura started coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of XPeng from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. XPeng has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.18.

NYSE XPEV opened at $43.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.76. XPeng has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $74.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. The business’s revenue was up 616.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that XPeng will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,315,000 after acquiring an additional 27,687 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 2,497.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,828,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,912 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,372,000. 21.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

