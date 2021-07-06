XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Position in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Paya in the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the 1st quarter worth $21,920,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAYA. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Shares of PAYA stock opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.45.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $55.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.87 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paya Company Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

