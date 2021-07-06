XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Stake in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 21,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WETF. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 2.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 18,846 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 13.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 104,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,637,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 412,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WETF stock opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.90 million, a P/E ratio of -57.91, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.79.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.94.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

