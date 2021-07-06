XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Position in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.39 on Tuesday. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The stock has a market cap of $333.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.67. The company has a current ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.51% and a negative net margin of 462.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYRS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syros Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.