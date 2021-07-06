XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Shares in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 351,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,150,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,761,000 after acquiring an additional 146,983 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 1,123.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 149,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 137,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 820,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after purchasing an additional 131,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TWO shares. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

In other news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $1,396,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 549,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWO opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.83.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 147.30%. Research analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is presently 87.18%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

