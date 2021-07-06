XTX Topco Ltd Invests $59,000 in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 44,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 9.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael Anthony Crawford purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $84,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,143,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,245,381.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HOFV stock opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $9.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.95.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

