XTX Topco Ltd Invests $78,000 in Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Graybug Vision by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 322,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 14,054 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Graybug Vision by 587.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 107,854 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graybug Vision by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Graybug Vision by 2,839.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 111,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 107,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision in the 4th quarter worth about $2,157,000. 62.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graybug Vision stock opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.57. Graybug Vision, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $37.88.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts predict that Graybug Vision, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRAY has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Graybug Vision from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graybug Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.29.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

