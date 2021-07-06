XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $144,000 Investment in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRO. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in GoPro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GoPro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in GoPro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in GoPro in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoPro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Get GoPro alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.48.

In related news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $48,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,297.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $2,288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,576,506.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 493,361 shares of company stock valued at $5,477,918 in the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GPRO opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.12. GoPro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $203.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. GoPro’s quarterly revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.