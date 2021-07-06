XTX Topco Ltd Takes $69,000 Position in Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jaguar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Jaguar Health by 267.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 160,907 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Jaguar Health by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 868,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 441,201 shares during the period. 6.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

NASDAQ:JAGX opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Jaguar Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $4.47.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 388.26% and a negative return on equity of 263.79%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jaguar Health, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea. It operates through two reportable segments, Human Health and Animal Health. The company, through its subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary plant-based human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals from plants harvested responsibly from rainforest areas.

