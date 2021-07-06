Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) will report $1.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arko’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.99 billion and the lowest is $1.62 billion. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arko will report full-year sales of $6.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $7.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $7.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arko.

Get Arko alerts:

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARKO shares. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arko in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Arko in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKO. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Arko by 24,639.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 8,131 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Arko during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Arko during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Arko during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Arko during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARKO traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.61. The company had a trading volume of 359,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,864. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Arko has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $11.40.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

See Also: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arko (ARKO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.