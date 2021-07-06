Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) will report $77.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $77.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.50 million. CECO Environmental reported sales of $75.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full-year sales of $318.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $316.20 million to $320.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $347.02 million, with estimates ranging from $338.90 million to $355.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). CECO Environmental had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $71.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CECE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CECO Environmental in the first quarter worth $233,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,422,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,862,000 after acquiring an additional 278,925 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 30,981 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 398,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 10,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in CECO Environmental by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CECE traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.16. 606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.71. CECO Environmental has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $9.47. The company has a market capitalization of $254.90 million, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.66.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

