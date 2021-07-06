Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) to Post $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) to report $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Columbus McKinnon reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Columbus McKinnon.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.53 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbus McKinnon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

Shares of CMCO traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 751 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,435. Columbus McKinnon has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $57.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.39.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCO. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after buying an additional 22,770 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,418,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,299,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 194,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

Featured Article: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbus McKinnon (CMCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.