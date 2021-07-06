Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) to Post $0.30 EPS

Brokerages predict that GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) will report earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.15. GoDaddy reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $901.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.39 million. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 142.59%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GDDY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.07.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,852. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in GoDaddy by 11.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,774,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,944,000 after buying an additional 1,181,916 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in GoDaddy by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,225,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,244,000 after buying an additional 917,612 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GoDaddy by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,902,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $768,597,000 after buying an additional 618,299 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in GoDaddy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,041,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,537,000 after buying an additional 141,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in GoDaddy by 14.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,530,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,680,000 after buying an additional 563,091 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $89.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.35. GoDaddy has a one year low of $66.50 and a one year high of $93.75.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

