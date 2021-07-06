Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Summit Hotel Properties posted earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Summit Hotel Properties.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 86.65%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $998.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Hotel Properties (INN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.