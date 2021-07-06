Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) to Announce $0.11 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TransAlta’s earnings. TransAlta reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 168.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransAlta will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TransAlta.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $506.98 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.59%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TAC shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. CIBC upped their price target on shares of TransAlta from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TransAlta from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransAlta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TransAlta by 5.7% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,406,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,218 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in TransAlta during the first quarter worth $65,387,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TransAlta during the first quarter worth $42,953,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TransAlta by 3.5% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,341,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,107,000 after acquiring an additional 145,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in TransAlta by 2.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,013,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,002,000 after acquiring an additional 86,505 shares in the last quarter. 59.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TransAlta stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $9.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,163. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.26. TransAlta has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.0367 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently -36.84%.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

