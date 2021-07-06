Zacks: Analysts Expect Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) to Post $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) will post $0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.53. Capstar Financial posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 61.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $32.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.63 million. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 24.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSTR. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Capstar Financial in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.83.

In other news, CFO Denis J. Duncan purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $379,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,800 shares in the company, valued at $850,304. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $48,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,736.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,269,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,730,000 after purchasing an additional 74,813 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 297.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. 37.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR opened at $20.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Capstar Financial has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Capstar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.90%.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

