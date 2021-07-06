Zacks: Analysts Expect Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) will post $31.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.10 million to $31.29 million. Clipper Realty reported sales of $30.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full-year sales of $125.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $124.60 million to $126.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $128.90 million, with estimates ranging from $126.80 million to $130.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Clipper Realty.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Clipper Realty in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Clipper Realty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Clipper Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clipper Realty in the first quarter valued at $118,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Clipper Realty by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Clipper Realty by 49.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Clipper Realty by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLPR stock opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. Clipper Realty has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

