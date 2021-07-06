Zacks: Analysts Expect CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) will report earnings per share of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is ($0.04). CyberArk Software reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.89 million. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CYBR shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.67.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock traded up $3.24 on Tuesday, reaching $135.73. 11,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,839. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $95.12 and a fifty-two week high of $169.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

