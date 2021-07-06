Zacks: Analysts Expect Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) will post $6.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.60 million and the lowest is $4.00 million. Norwegian Cruise Line reported sales of $16.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full year sales of $994.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $701.90 million to $1.56 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $7.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 9,693.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.96%. The company’s revenue was down 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS.

NCLH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.85.

Shares of NCLH stock traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $27.97. 399,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,229,999. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Robert Binder sold 36,616 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $1,176,838.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,682,066.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 53,190 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,550,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $481,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 412,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after buying an additional 12,437 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares during the period. 53.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

