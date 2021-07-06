Zacks: Analysts Expect PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) to Post -$0.21 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) will announce ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). PDS Biotechnology posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.67). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PDS Biotechnology.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PDSB shares. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on PDS Biotechnology from $6.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on PDS Biotechnology from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDS Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

In related news, CFO Voorhees Seth Van purchased 17,647 shares of PDS Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,999.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,647 shares in the company, valued at $149,999.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steve C. Glover purchased 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,215. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 44,864 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,745,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PDS Biotechnology by 84.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 77,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 16,655 shares during the last quarter. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PDSB traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,348. PDS Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.04.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

