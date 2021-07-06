Zacks: Analysts Expect PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $305.61 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) will report sales of $305.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $296.30 million to $312.17 million. PetIQ posted sales of $266.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year sales of $959.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $930.00 million to $985.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.35. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $254.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.07 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ PETQ traded down $0.96 on Friday, reaching $36.82. The stock had a trading volume of 13,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.42. PetIQ has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.54.

In related news, CEO Mccord Christensen sold 1,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $76,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,357,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,182 shares in the company, valued at $2,527,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 207,301 shares of company stock worth $8,314,534. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETQ. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in PetIQ in the first quarter valued at about $24,986,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in PetIQ by 107.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 772,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,238,000 after buying an additional 400,961 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in PetIQ by 10.5% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,721,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,975,000 after buying an additional 258,320 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in PetIQ by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after buying an additional 190,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PetIQ by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,142,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,397,000 after buying an additional 140,814 shares in the last quarter.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

