Zacks: Analysts Expect Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $153.70 Million

Brokerages forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) will announce sales of $153.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $154.30 million and the lowest is $153.10 million. Sabra Health Care REIT posted sales of $153.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full-year sales of $619.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $614.80 million to $624.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $646.72 million, with estimates ranging from $625.80 million to $664.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 22.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBRA. Zacks Investment Research cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.63.

SBRA stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.60. 55,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,113,089. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.53. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $18.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

In related news, Director Catherine Cusack bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 457,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,945,000 after buying an additional 87,547 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Gillson Capital LP lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 477,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,282,000 after buying an additional 214,423 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 528.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 154,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 130,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 73,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 43,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

