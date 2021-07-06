Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) to Post $2.52 EPS

Analysts expect General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) to report earnings per share of $2.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.60. General Dynamics reported earnings per share of $2.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $11.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.10 to $11.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.85 to $12.65. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.47.

GD stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.91. 836,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,902. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $129.17 and a fifty-two week high of $197.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.27%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GD. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

