Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) will report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Graphic Packaging posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GPK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.38.

Shares of NYSE GPK traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.74. 11,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,736,622. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is 26.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 6,611.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

