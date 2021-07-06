Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.26 Million

Analysts expect IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) to post sales of $111.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for IBEX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $109.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $112.48 million. IBEX reported sales of $100.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IBEX will report full-year sales of $446.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $446.13 million to $447.27 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $486.80 million, with estimates ranging from $484.81 million to $489.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IBEX.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. IBEX had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 33.09%. The company had revenue of $108.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.62 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on IBEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of IBEX in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

IBEX stock opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. IBEX has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $369.60 million and a PE ratio of -52.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of IBEX by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IBEX by 19.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

