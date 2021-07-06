Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). IRIDEX reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IRIDEX.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 33.84% and a negative net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IRIX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of IRIDEX from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of IRIX stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.04. The company had a trading volume of 142 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.61. IRIDEX has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $9.71. The company has a market cap of $110.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in IRIDEX during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 75,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IRIDEX by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 43,323 shares during the last quarter. 24.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRIDEX Company Profile

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IRIDEX (IRIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.